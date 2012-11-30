The FiggsFormed 1987
The Figgs
1987
The Figgs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Figgs are a rock ‘n’ roll band formed in Saratoga Springs, New York in 1987. Originally known as The Sonic Undertones, their output includes thirteen studio albums and multiple EPs and singles. They’ve served as the backing band for rock and roll legend Graham Parker on and off since 1996 and also toured with Tommy Stinson of The Replacements fame.
The Figgs Tracks
Favourite Shirt
The Figgs
Favourite Shirt
Favourite Shirt
Step Back Let'S Go Pop
The Figgs
Step Back Let'S Go Pop
Step Back Let'S Go Pop
