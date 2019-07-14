Ginesa OrtegaBorn 1967
Ginesa Ortega
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cab13fa0-a237-4378-8ceb-1a7c327bb7cb
Ginesa Ortega Biography (Wikipedia)
Ginesa Ortega Cortés (Metz, 1967) is a Spanish flamenco singer.
Although she was born in France, this Romani singer moved to Cornellá de Llobregat when she was a baby. She has collaborated with many artists and institutions, such as Teatre Lliure Orchestra, La Fura dels Baus or Joan Manuel Serrat.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ginesa Ortega Tracks
Sort by
Anda Jaleo
Fedrico Garcia Lorca & Ginesa Ortega
Anda Jaleo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anda Jaleo
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9xd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-06T16:08:49
6
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Ginesa Ortega Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist