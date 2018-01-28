Phaeleh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5wv.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/caae4789-c38c-4803-8808-2886b37ca8f9
Phaeleh Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew "Matt" Preston (Phaeleh, pronounced Fella) is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and DJ, residing in Bristol, England. The name came from an aesthetic decision, to stand out visually rather than having a specific meaning.
He produces music that could be loosely described as cinematic electronica, but his roots are in dubstep, garage and house. His main inspirations are Boards of Canada, Aphex Twin, LTJ Bukem, Global Communication and Brian Eno. His compositions are a fusion of live instrumentation and electronic production.
Phaeleh Tracks
A Sheltered Place (Phaeleh Remix)
Icarus
Secrets
Trails Of Light
Mountain
All The Remains
Remember
Afterglow (feat. Soundmouse)
Mountain [Radio Edit]
A World Without
Open Palms (Beastie Respond Remix)
Storm (feat. Jess Mills)
Make You Feel
Storm (feat. Jess Mills)
In The Twilight
Afterglow
Storm (Apple Bottom Remix) (feat. Jess Mills)
Caustic Storm
Healing (Feat. Indi Kaur)
Losing You
The Cold In You (Djrum Remix)
Afterglow (Akira Kiteshi Remix)
Rise (Feat. Indi Kaur)
Rise (Feat. Indi Kaur) (V.I.P Remix)
Fuzzbox
Should Be True
Afterglow (Akira Kiteshi Remix) (Kissy Klub Version)
Lament (Dj Madd Remix)
Upcoming Events
20
Mar
2019
Phaeleh
Phonox, London, UK
