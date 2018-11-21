The Big BandPerformed Release "Swingin' With the Big Band"
The Big Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/caac56d8-e2de-42bd-837a-87a6d3f9aa6c
The Big Band Tracks
Sort by
Beyond The Sea (La Mer)
The Big Band
Beyond The Sea (La Mer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beyond The Sea (La Mer)
Last played on
Baby Its Cold Outside
The Big Band
Baby Its Cold Outside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Its Cold Outside
Last played on
Blueberry Hill
The Big Band
Blueberry Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Big Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist