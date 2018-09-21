Cut Copy (sometimes stylised as Cut/Copy) are an Australian new wave music band formed in 2001 by DJ Dan Whitford (vocals, keyboards and guitar). Initially a home-recording project, the band now includes Tim Hoey (guitars), Ben Browning (bass guitar) and Mitchell Scott (drums). So far they have released five studio albums, an EP and a number of singles and remixes. They achieved breakthrough success in 2008 with their second album, In Ghost Colours. Some of their most well-known singles include "Lights & Music", "Hearts on Fire" and "Take Me Over".