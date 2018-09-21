Cut CopyFormed 2001
Cut Copy
2001
Cut Copy Biography
Cut Copy (sometimes stylised as Cut/Copy) are an Australian new wave music band formed in 2001 by DJ Dan Whitford (vocals, keyboards and guitar). Initially a home-recording project, the band now includes Tim Hoey (guitars), Ben Browning (bass guitar) and Mitchell Scott (drums). So far they have released five studio albums, an EP and a number of singles and remixes. They achieved breakthrough success in 2008 with their second album, In Ghost Colours. Some of their most well-known singles include "Lights & Music", "Hearts on Fire" and "Take Me Over".
Cut Copy Tracks
Lights & Music
Cut Copy
Lights & Music
Lights & Music
Last played on
Standing In The Middle (Ferdinand Weber Remix)
Cut Copy
Standing In The Middle (Ferdinand Weber Remix)
Standing In The Middle (Ferdinand Weber Remix)
Last played on
Going Nowhere
Cut Copy
Going Nowhere
Going Nowhere
Last played on
Saturdays
Cut Copy
Saturdays
Saturdays
Last played on
Take me over (Mylo remix)
Cut Copy
Take me over (Mylo remix)
Take me over (Mylo remix)
Last played on
Zap Zap
Cut Copy
Zap Zap
Zap Zap
Last played on
Zz
Cut Copy
Zz
Zz
Last played on
Sun God (Andrew Weatherall Arp Version)
Cut Copy
Sun God (Andrew Weatherall Arp Version)
Nobody Lost, Nobody Found
Cut Copy
Nobody Lost, Nobody Found
Nobody Lost, Nobody Found
Last played on
Intro
Cut Copy
Intro
Intro
Last played on
Future
Cut Copy
Future
Future
Last played on
Meet Me In The House Of Love
Cut Copy
Meet Me In The House Of Love
Meet Me In The House Of Love
Last played on
Free Your Mind (Spiritualized Version)
Cut Copy
Free Your Mind (Spiritualized Version)
Free Your Mind (Spiritualized Version)
Last played on
We Are Explorers
Cut Copy
We Are Explorers
We Are Explorers
Last played on
Let Me Show You Love
Cut Copy
Let Me Show You Love
Let Me Show You Love
Last played on
Free Your Mind
Cut Copy
Free Your Mind
Free Your Mind
Last played on
Dark Corners and Mountain Tops
Cut Copy
Dark Corners and Mountain Tops
Dark Corners and Mountain Tops
Last played on
Footsteps
Cut Copy
Footsteps
Footsteps
Last played on
