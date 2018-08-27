Sherrié AustinBorn 28 August 1970
Sherrié Austin
1970-08-28
Sherrié Austin Biography
Sherrie Veronica Krenn (born 28 August 1970), known professionally as Sherrié Austin, is an Australian actress and singer. Active as a singer since her teenage years, Austin initially recorded as one half of the duo Colourhaus, which also featured Phil Radford. After leaving Colourhaus, she recorded one album in her native Australia, before moving to the United States in pursuit of a singing career.
There, she recorded four studio albums, and charted several singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Her highest charting single was the No. 18 "Streets of Heaven" in 2003. Her fifth album was released on 15 November 2011.
Sherrié Austin Tracks
Thats No Way To Break A Heart
One Solitary Tear
One Solitary Tear
Last played on
Driving Into The Sun
Driving Into The Sun
Last played on
That kind of Happy
That kind of Happy
Last played on
Singin' To The Scarecrow
Singin' To The Scarecrow
Last played on
Lucky in Love
Lucky in Love
Last played on
