The Fairhaven Singers was founded in 1980, under the patronage of Lord Fairhaven of Anglesey Abbey, and is conducted by Ralph Woodward. The choir, a mixed ensemble of approximately 48 amateur singers, performs choral repertoire from the 15th century to the present. Among the major works it has performed are Bach's St John Passion, Mozart's Requiem, Brahms' Requiem, and James MacMillan's Seven Last Words from the Cross. It regularly commissions and premieres new works, most recently Will Todd's Requiem (2009) and Bob Chilcott's Ave Maria (2010).

The choir performs mainly in Cambridge but has also appeared several times at Snape Maltings Concert Hall, Suffolk, including concerts at the Aldeburgh Festival and Britten's War Requiem at the Britten Festival; at major venues in London, including St Martin-in-the-Fields and St John's Smith Square; and at various concert venues in Europe. It has also been featured on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio 4, and Classic FM.