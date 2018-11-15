PursonFormed 2011. Disbanded 16 December 2016
Purson
2011
Purson Biography (Wikipedia)
Purson was a psychedelic rock band from London, England. Founded by Rosalie Cunningham. Purson formed after Cunningham disbanded her previous project Ipso Facto. They are signed with Spinefarm. Rosalie Cunningham describes the sound as "vaudeville carny psych".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Contract (6 Music session for Marc Riley 9th Jan 2012)
Rocking Horse (6 Music session for Marc Riley 9th Jan 2012)
Leaning On a Bear (6 Music session for Marc Riley 9th Jan 2012)
Electric Landlady
Electric Landlady
The Way It Is
The Way It Is
The Window Cleaner
The Window Cleaner
Desires Magic Theatre
Desires Magic Theatre
Wanted Man - Riley Session 200116
Wanted Man - Riley Session 200116
Dead Dodo Down
Dead Dodo Down
Danse macabre
Danse macabre
Death's Kiss
Death's Kiss
Wanted Man
Wanted Man
Wanted Man (Live Session)
Wanted Man (Live Session)
Spiderwood Farm (Live Session)
Spiderwood Farm (Live Session)
Danse Macabre (Live Session)
Danse Macabre (Live Session)
