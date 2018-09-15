Boris Dlugosch is a house music producer from Germany. Boris is usually known for funky/deep house tracks, mostly produced in conjunction with Mousse T. and Michi Lange, his partners in the Peppermint Jam Records label.

Boris Dlugosch started his career as a DJ in the German night club Front. Dlugosch differed from his countrymen by playing house music tracks, instead of happy hardcore or trance, more established in Germany. As a producer, however, Dlugosch's first works, in the early 1990s, were in the happy hardcore genre, working alongside Gary D.

Dlugosch had a few occasional hits in the club circuit in the 1990s, beginning with the two tracks created with Mousse T. under the Booom! moniker, "Hold Your Head Up High" and "Keep Pushin'", with vocals by Inaya Day, and "Check It Out (Everybody)", under the alias BMR (a regular partnership with Michi Lange). More recently, Dlugosch's name achieved some fame in the year 1999 thanks to his remix of Moloko's "Sing It Back", which became a club music phenomenon. He followed up under his own name with "Never Enough", a track that featured the voice of Moloko's vocalist Róisín Murphy. It peaked at #16 in the UK Singles Chart in June 2001.