Zurab SotkilavaBorn 12 March 1937
Zurab Sotkilava
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-03-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/caa752ba-16d1-4d8f-b152-77e1a7805155
Zurab Sotkilava Tracks
Sort by
The Postal Troika speeds along
Trad.
The Postal Troika speeds along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Postal Troika speeds along
Music Arranger
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Coachman, Don't hurry the horses
Traditional Russian, Boris Borisov, Zurab Sotkilava, Russian Orchestra of the Ostankino TV Company & Николай Алексеевич Некрасов
Coachman, Don't hurry the horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coachman, Don't hurry the horses
Composer
Music Arranger
Orchestra
Last played on
Playlists featuring Zurab Sotkilava
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egjd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1987-09-02T10:09:52
2
Sep
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist