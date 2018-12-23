Emily Barker & The Red Clay HaloFormed 2007
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7mh.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/caa5e2af-d79c-47a7-bd31-5e853cac791a
Biography (Wikipedia)
Emily Barker (born 2 December 1980) is an Australian singer-songwriter, musician and composer. Her music has featured as the theme to BBC dramas Wallander and The Shadow Line. With multi-instrumental trio The Red Clay Halo, she has recorded four albums: Photos.Fires.Fables. (2006), Despite The Snow (2008), Almanac (2011), and Dear River (2013), whilst releasing a solo album The Toerag Sessions (2015). Other projects include Vena Portae (with Dom Coyote and Ruben Engzell) and Applewood Road (with Amy Speace and Amber Rubarth).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
In the Winter I Returned
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
In the Winter I Returned
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
In the Winter I Returned
Last played on
Pause
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Pause
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Pause
Last played on
Nostalgia (Wallander Version)
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Nostalgia (Wallander Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Nostalgia (Wallander Version)
Last played on
Fields of June (feat. Frank Turner)
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Fields of June (feat. Frank Turner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Fields of June (feat. Frank Turner)
Last played on
Billowing Sea
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Billowing Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Billowing Sea
Last played on
Tuesday
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Tuesday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Tuesday
Last played on
Bloated, Blistered, Aching Heart
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Bloated, Blistered, Aching Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Nostalgia
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Nostalgia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Nostalgia
Last played on
Disappear
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Disappear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Disappear
Last played on
Little Deaths
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Little Deaths
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Little Deaths
Last played on
The Greenway
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
The Greenway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
The Greenway
Last played on
Calendar
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Calendar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Calendar
Last played on
Storm in a Teacup
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Storm in a Teacup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Storm in a Teacup
Last played on
Dear River
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Dear River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Dear River
Last played on
Disappear (BBC Introducing Session, 3 Aug 2014)
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Disappear (BBC Introducing Session, 3 Aug 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Tuesday (BBC Introducing Session, 3 Aug 2014)
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Tuesday (BBC Introducing Session, 3 Aug 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Nostalgia (BBC Introducing Session, 3 Aug 2014)
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Nostalgia (BBC Introducing Session, 3 Aug 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Tougher Than the Rest
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Tougher Than the Rest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Tougher Than the Rest
Last played on
Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
Last played on
Everywhen
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Everywhen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Everywhen
Last played on
Ghost Narrative
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Ghost Narrative
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mh.jpglink
Ghost Narrative
Last played on
Playlists featuring Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Emily Barker - Sweet Kind of Blue
-
Emily Barker - Sunrise
-
Thea Gilmore Live Session!
-
Emmy the Great: "Leonard Cohen's music has always been this beacon that just keeps guiding me in a direction”
-
Katie Puckrik interviews Emmy the Great
-
Thea Gilmore Live in Session
-
'Every parent feels the sense of wanting to make the world better for your kids'
-
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo chat to Dermot
-
Thea Gilmore speaks with Janice Long
Back to artist