The Valkyrians is a Finnish rocksteady and ska band.
In 2006 they released their debut album High And Mighty, which was popular on the radio and charted at #24 on the national Finnish album chart. One of the album's singles, "Rankin Fullstop", peaked at #6 on the singles chart.
The Valkyrians released a second album, The Beat Of Our Street, in 2009. It reached #28 on the album chart.
Their third album Punkrocksteady was released on August 10th 2011. The album's songs are cover versions of the 70's and 80's punk and new wave bands and a tribute to the early influencers (outside of ska, and reggae).
