Eddie BertBorn 16 May 1922. Died 28 September 2012
Eddie Bert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1922-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/caa00104-97c0-4eb0-bd0b-8ded21778264
Eddie Bert Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Joseph Bertolatus (May 16, 1922 – September 27, 2012), better known as Eddie Bert, was an American jazz trombonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eddie Bert Tracks
Sort by
Little Rootie Tootie
Pepper Adams
Little Rootie Tootie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Little Rootie Tootie
Last played on
Fingers
Jimmy Knepper
Fingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48q.jpglink
Fingers
Last played on
Viva Prado
Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Shorty Rogers, Shorty Rogers, Maynard Ferguson, Art Pepper, John Howell, Stan Kenton, Al Porcino, Chico Alvarez, Shelly Manne, Milt Bernhart, Harry Betts, Eddie Bert, Bob Fitzpatrick, Bart Varsolona, Art Pepper, Bud Shank, Bart Calderall, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, Stan Kenton, Ralph Blaze, Don Bagley, Shelly Manne & Miguel Rivera
Viva Prado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yn.jpglink
Viva Prado
Composer
Last played on
C Jam Blues
Bill Harris, Eddie Bert, Ollie Wilson, Bart Varsalona, Jack Greenberg, Sam Marowitz, Pete Mondello, Murray Williams, Ralph Burns, Chubby Jackson & Don Lamond
C Jam Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C Jam Blues
Performer
Last played on
The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Are Some Jive Ass Slippers
Charles Mingus
The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Are Some Jive Ass Slippers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Are Some Jive Ass Slippers
Last played on
Eddie Bert Links
Back to artist