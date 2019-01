Jeremiah was raised in North London. His debut album A Solitary Man was released on 21 March 2011 followed by Gold Dust on 22 October 2012. The title song "Gold Dust" recorded with the Netherlands-based Metropole Orkest charted in France. He also engaged on a European tour to promote his album.

