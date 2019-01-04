The Wiseguys were a British electronic duo active in the mid to late 1990s. They produced the song "Start the Commotion" which was featured in a Mitsubishi TV advertisement, as well as the films Lizzie McGuire, Zoolander and Kangaroo Jack. Another of their singles, "Ooh La La", was used in the film Big Daddy and Budweiser commercials. Both tracks came from The Wiseguys second album, The Antidote.