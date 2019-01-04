The Wiseguys’90s British electronic duo. Formed 1994. Disbanded 2001
The Wiseguys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04bwzc1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca9b9b7b-5fd8-4760-91cb-9d6d1db245bd
The Wiseguys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wiseguys were a British electronic duo active in the mid to late 1990s. They produced the song "Start the Commotion" which was featured in a Mitsubishi TV advertisement, as well as the films Lizzie McGuire, Zoolander and Kangaroo Jack. Another of their singles, "Ooh La La", was used in the film Big Daddy and Budweiser commercials. Both tracks came from The Wiseguys second album, The Antidote.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Wiseguys Tracks
Sort by
Ooh La La
The Wiseguys
Ooh La La
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwzc1.jpglink
Ooh La La
Last played on
Start The Commotion
The Wiseguys
Start The Commotion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwzc1.jpglink
Start The Commotion
Last played on
Ooh La La (Edit)
The Wiseguys
Ooh La La (Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwzc1.jpglink
Ooh La La (Edit)
Last played on
The Bounce
The Wiseguys
The Bounce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwzc1.jpglink
The Bounce
Last played on
Ooh La La Summer Nights
Olivia Newton‐John
Ooh La La Summer Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrv5.jpglink
Ooh La La Summer Nights
Last played on
The Wiseguys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist