Umeko Ando (安東 ウメ子 Andō Umeko, November 20, 1932 – July 15, 2004) was an Ainu singer and mukkuri player. In addition to recording several albums, often with Oki Kano, she is featured posthumously on the Samurai Champloo soundtrack with her song "Pekambe Uk" (ペカンベ ウㇰ, "Wheat Harvesting Song"). The seventeenth episode, which featured this song, was dedicated in her memory.