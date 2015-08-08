The Jenerators
The Jenerators
The Jenerators are a blues rock band based in Los Angeles, California featuring Tom Hebenstreit on vocals, electric guitars and keyboards; Bill Mumy on vocals, acoustic and electric guitars, harmonica, keyboards, and percussion; Gary Stockdale on vocals and bass; Miguel Ferrer on vocals, percussion and drums; David Jolliffe on guitar, percussion and vocals and Chris Ross on drums and percussion.
Daddy Bones
Roky Erickson Homesick Blues
Guaranteed High
Guaranteed High
Thee Witch
Thee Witch
I Feel Alright Now
Rocket 88
Rocket 88
Out Of Control
Out Of Control
Inside Outside
Inside Outside
Mystery Man
Mystery Man
