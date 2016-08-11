Glass Candy is an American electronic music duo from Portland, Oregon, formed in 1996 by vocalist Ida No and producer and multi-instrumentalist Johnny Jewel. The band is part of the Italians Do It Better label. While the band's early work blends elements of no wave, art punk, and glam rock, their later work incorporates synth-pop and Italo disco.

The band has evolved consistently through the years since their original collaboration, and experimenting with various musical styles. They have released a number of albums since the early 2000s, their most recent full-length being the B-side compilation album Deep Gems (2008). In 2010, the band released the six-song EP Feeling Without Touching. The band is working on their upcoming third studio album, Body Work.