SNFU is a Canadian hardcore punk band. They formed in 1981 in Edmonton, and relocated to Vancouver in 1992. The band has released ten full-length albums and have been a formative influence on the skate punk subgenre. Their work has on occasion been included in rankings of the best Canadian music.

In their early years, SNFU built an audience across North America through energetic live performances and a dynamic punk sound. Their 1985 debut album ...And No One Else Wanted to Play has remained influential in underground circuits. They grew in popularity following two further studio albums, but disbanded in 1989 due to internal tensions.

SNFU reformed two years later, in a second incarnation that found greater success. They signed with the prominent indie label Epitaph Records, achieved six-digit record sales and toured in support of larger groups. The band became independent in 1997 after their contract with Epitaph expired and again disbanded in 2005, but reformed two years later.