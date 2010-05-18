DJ HomicideBorn 17 December 1970
DJ Homicide
1970-12-17
DJ Homicide Biography (Wikipedia)
Craig Anthony Bullock, also known as DJ Homicide (born December 17, 1970), is an American former DJ for the rock band Sugar Ray.
DJ Homicide hosts The Blast on SKEE 24/7 on Dash Radio.
