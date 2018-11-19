Sven-David SandströmBorn 30 October 1942
Sven-David Sandström
1942-10-30
Sven-David Sandström Biography (Wikipedia)
Sven-David Sandström (born 30 October 1942, Motala) is a Swedish classical composer of operas, oratorios, ballets, and choral works, as well as orchestral works.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sven-David Sandström Tracks
Let him kiss me, from 'Four Love Songs'
En ny himmel och en ny jord (A new heaven and a new earth) for a cappella chorus
Let Him Kiss Me (Four Songs of Love)
April och tystnad (April and Silence)
Der Geist hilft
Es ist genug
Ave Maria
Five Pieces for Piano and Orchestra
Hear my prayer
A New Heaven And A New Earth For Chorus
St John Passion Part 2
Te Deum
Före
Komm, Jesu, komm, BWV 229
April and Silence
Es ist genug
Laudamus te
Songs of Love
April and Silence
Lobet den herrn
2 Songs from "4 Songs fo Love" (2008)
A New Song of Love
