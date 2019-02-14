T.J. Tindall (born Thomas Joshua Tindall; 1950 – January 26, 2016) was an American guitarist. He was a member of MFSB and played on 38 gold and platinum funk and R&B records and more than 30 hits produced by Gamble and Huff in the 1970s and 1980s. Tindall is considered one of the architects of the Philadelphia Sound. He was inducted twice into the Philadelphia Music Alliance’s Walk of Fame as a member of MFSB and the Salsoul Orchestra.

Thomas Joshua Tindall was born in 1950 in Trenton, New Jersey. During his career, Tindall played on hits produced by "Sound of Philadelphia" architects Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff for artists such as The O'Jays' Travelin' at the Speed of Thought, Teddy Pendergrass, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, the Intruders, and The Three Degrees' album International. He also backed up and recorded with Bonnie Raitt (her album Give It Up), Lon & Derrek Van Eaton (their album Brother), the Jacksons, Robert Palmer's Double Fun, the Temptations, to name a few. He can be heard on The Trammps' 1976 hit "Disco Inferno" (US #46) and their album of the same name, Lou Rawls' "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine" (US #2), The Jackson 5's 1976 hit "Enjoy Yourself" (US #6, US R&B #2), Eddie Kendricks's "He's a Friend" single (US #36) and album of the same name and album Goin' Up In Smoke, Phyllis Hyman's album Prime of My Life, Loleatta Holloway's album Loleatta, Double Exposure's album Ten Percent, First Choice's album Delusions.