Dom Um Romão (3 August 1925 – 27 July 2005) was a Brazilian jazz drummer and percussionist. Noted for his expressive stylings with the fusion band Weather Report, Romão recorded with varied artists such as Cannonball Adderley, Paul Simon, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Jorge Ben, Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66 and Tony Bennett. He died in Rio de Janeiro shortly after suffering a stroke. He was the percussionist Tom Jobim brought to the studio for the legendary album Jobim recorded with Frank Sinatra in 1967 for Reprise, Francis Albert Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Jobim.