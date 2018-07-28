Dom Um RomãoBorn 3 August 1925. Died 27 July 2005
Dom Um Romão
1925-08-03
Dom Um Romão Biography (Wikipedia)
Dom Um Romão (3 August 1925 – 27 July 2005) was a Brazilian jazz drummer and percussionist. Noted for his expressive stylings with the fusion band Weather Report, Romão recorded with varied artists such as Cannonball Adderley, Paul Simon, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Jorge Ben, Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66 and Tony Bennett. He died in Rio de Janeiro shortly after suffering a stroke. He was the percussionist Tom Jobim brought to the studio for the legendary album Jobim recorded with Frank Sinatra in 1967 for Reprise, Francis Albert Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Jobim.
Dom Um Romão Tracks
Shake (Ginga Gingou)
Dom Um Romão
Shake (Ginga Gingou)
Shake (Ginga Gingou)
Last played on
The Angels
Dom Um Romão
The Angels
The Angels
Last played on
Escravos De Jó
Dom Um Romão
Escravos De Jó
Escravos De Jó
Last played on
American Tango
Alphonso Johnson
American Tango
American Tango
Last played on
Shake
Dom Um Romão
Shake
Shake
Last played on
