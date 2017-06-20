Nicky Blackmarket (born Nicholas Andersson-Gylden) is a British Drum and Bass DJ and record producer. Nicky Blackmarket is one of Drum and Bass' most well known DJs and is regarded as one of the pivotal figures in the early Jungle/Drum 'n' Bass scene. He has been playing Drum 'n' Bass all over the world for the past two decades.

Nicky started DJing in the 1980s when he was 14 and initially played electro before moving on to play all different types of dance music in house parties and on various pirate radio stations, including Pulse FM and Eruption FM, in London.

He is also famous for being part-owner of independent dance music record store Blackmarket Records store in Soho, Central London (now known as BM-Soho). In the early nineties, Nicky created a department within the store for the breakbeat scene which would evolve into Drum and Bass.

Nicky has sporadically produced tunes ("Spam EP" as Nick OD) however his main focus has been on playing tunes as a DJ all over the UK and the world.