Microdisney was an Irish rock band formed in Cork in 1980. It was founded and led by the songwriting team of Cathal Coughlan (keyboards, vocals) and Sean O'Hagan (guitar). They reached the Irish top 40 with the 1987 single "Town to Town", and were one of the few Irish bands of the 1980s to achieve international success.

After their 1988 breakup, O'Hagan and Coughlan formed separate bands, the High Llamas and the Fatima Mansions, respectively. In 2018, Microdisney reunited for the first time in thirty years, playing one-off live performances in Dublin and London. Both members remain musically active.