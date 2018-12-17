MicrodisneyFormed 1980
Microdisney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca8ac7f8-fc63-43a9-9761-46c253e66ac3
Microdisney Biography (Wikipedia)
Microdisney was an Irish rock band formed in Cork in 1980. It was founded and led by the songwriting team of Cathal Coughlan (keyboards, vocals) and Sean O'Hagan (guitar). They reached the Irish top 40 with the 1987 single "Town to Town", and were one of the few Irish bands of the 1980s to achieve international success.
After their 1988 breakup, O'Hagan and Coughlan formed separate bands, the High Llamas and the Fatima Mansions, respectively. In 2018, Microdisney reunited for the first time in thirty years, playing one-off live performances in Dublin and London. Both members remain musically active.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Microdisney Tracks
Sort by
Horse Overboard
Microdisney
Horse Overboard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horse Overboard
Last played on
This Liberal Love (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jan 1984)
Microdisney
This Liberal Love (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jan 1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Escalator In The Rain (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jan 1984)
Microdisney
Escalator In The Rain (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jan 1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dolly
Microdisney
Dolly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dolly
Last played on
Hello Rascals
Microdisney
Hello Rascals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Rascals
Last played on
Town to Town
Microdisney
Town to Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Town to Town
Last played on
And
Microdisney
And
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And
Last played on
Sun
Microdisney
Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sun
Last played on
People Just Want To Dream (Radio 1 Session, 3 Dec 1985)
Microdisney
People Just Want To Dream (Radio 1 Session, 3 Dec 1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Town To Town (Radio 1 Session, 3 Dec 1985)
Microdisney
Town To Town (Radio 1 Session, 3 Dec 1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Town To Town (Radio 1 Session, 3 Dec 1985)
Last played on
A Friend With A Big Mouth
Microdisney
A Friend With A Big Mouth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Friend With A Big Mouth
Last played on
Gale Force Wind
Microdisney
Gale Force Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gale Force Wind
Last played on
Begging Bowl (Radio 1 Session, 3 Dec 1985)
Microdisney
Begging Bowl (Radio 1 Session, 3 Dec 1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Begging Bowl (Radio 1 Session, 3 Dec 1985)
Last played on
Past
Microdisney
Past
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past
Last played on
Bullwhip Road (Radio 1 Session, 3 Dec 1985)
Microdisney
Bullwhip Road (Radio 1 Session, 3 Dec 1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bullwhip Road (Radio 1 Session, 3 Dec 1985)
Last played on
Moon - BBC Session 03/23/1985
Microdisney
Moon - BBC Session 03/23/1985
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon - BBC Session 03/23/1985
Last played on
Birthday Girl
Microdisney
Birthday Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birthday Girl
Last played on
Goodbye It's 1987
Microdisney
Goodbye It's 1987
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye It's 1987
Last played on
Everybody Is Dead (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jan 1984)
Microdisney
Everybody Is Dead (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jan 1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dolly (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jan 1984)
Microdisney
Dolly (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jan 1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dolly (Radio 1 Session, 14 Jan 1984)
Last played on
Singer's Hampstead Home
Microdisney
Singer's Hampstead Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singer's Hampstead Home
Last played on
Microdisney Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist