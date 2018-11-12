Bob HarrisFilm music composer. Born 27 September 1925. Died 13 February 2000
1925-09-27
J. Robert Harris (September 27, 1925 – February 13, 2000) was an American composer, notably of the 1967 Spider-Man television series theme song, "Spider-Man".
He was born in New York City, and he died in Westbury, NY, at the age of 74.
He is also credited with writing the theme for Lolita in 1962.
Spider-Man Theme
Spiderman
Lolita (1962) "End Title (Love Theme)"
Orchestra
Lolita Love Theme
