Jason Aalon Butler (born July 17, 1985) is an American musician from Inglewood, California. He is best known as the former lead singer of the post-hardcore band Letlive. He is currently part of the rapcore band Fever 333, and the hardcore band Pressure Cracks.

Butler is known for his erratic stage performance, which involves high-energy nonstop movement, dance routines, smashing of onstage objects, frequent crowd surfing, and climbing festival stages.