Jason Aalon ButlerBorn 17 July 1986
Jason Aalon Butler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca86bca2-f409-4e52-8d86-b601850eaa3e
Jason Aalon Butler Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Aalon Butler (born July 17, 1985) is an American musician from Inglewood, California. He is best known as the former lead singer of the post-hardcore band Letlive. He is currently part of the rapcore band Fever 333, and the hardcore band Pressure Cracks.
Butler is known for his erratic stage performance, which involves high-energy nonstop movement, dance routines, smashing of onstage objects, frequent crowd surfing, and climbing festival stages.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jason Aalon Butler Tracks
Sort by
Fact Check
Jason Aalon Butler
Fact Check
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fact Check
Last played on
Price Of Living (feat. Dennis Lyxzén & Jason Aalon Butler)
Ecca Vandal
Price Of Living (feat. Dennis Lyxzén & Jason Aalon Butler)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t61y6.jpglink
Price Of Living (feat. Dennis Lyxzén & Jason Aalon Butler)
Last played on
Price Of Living (clean from 8) (feat. Dennis Lyxzén & Jason Aalon Butler)
Ecca Vandal
Price Of Living (clean from 8) (feat. Dennis Lyxzén & Jason Aalon Butler)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t61y6.jpglink
Price Of Living (clean from 8) (feat. Dennis Lyxzén & Jason Aalon Butler)
Last played on
Crash (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)
The Bloody Beetroots
Crash (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwzh.jpglink
Crash (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)
Last played on
Back to artist