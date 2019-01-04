Véronique Bonnecaze is a 21st-century French classical pianist.

She studied at the Bordeaux Conservatoire, then at the Paris Conservatoire (CNSM) with Ventsislav Yankov. She also worked with Germaine Mounier, Vladimir Nielsen and with Oxana Yablonskaya at the Juilliard School in New York . She has won prizes and made the finals of many international piano competitions such as Geneva, Mavi Marcoz, Chopin Palma de Majorque, Pescara and Jaen.

She has played in recital and with orchestra in France (Gaveau and Cortot concert halls, Athénée Theater...), in Austria (Salzbourg Mozarteum), in Germany, in Switzerland (Geneva's Victoria Hall), in the United States (New York's Weill Hall), and also in Belgium, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Sweden, Greece, Japan, Lebanon...

Her recording of Chopin's Etudes was praised by Harold Schonberg, then music critic at the New York Times. She has also recorded a Chopin CD (including the Third Sonata) and her double album Schumann-Liszt obtained the “Maestro” award of the "Pianiste" Magazine.