Samuel LiddleBritish composer and pianist. Born 1867. Died 1951
Samuel Liddle
1867
Samuel Liddle Tracks
The Garden Where The Praties Grow
John (Johnny) Patterson, Trad., Samuel Liddle, Harry Plunket Greene & Unnamed pianist
Performer
Last played on
