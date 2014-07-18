Michael Moog is a moniker for producer/arranger/remixer Phillip Damien from New York City. He scored a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in 2000 with "That Sound," which sampled The Spinners' "I'll Be Around". "That Sound" also reached #32 in the UK Singles Chart.

In 2001 Moog was injured in a car accident. But after months of rehabilation he returned to dancefloors in 2002 with "R U Ready."

"That Sound" was sampled in Flanders' 2006 single "By My Side."