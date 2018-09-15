Josep ColomSpanish pianist. Born 11 January 1947
Josep Colom
Josep Colom Biography (Wikipedia)
Josep Colom (born January 11, 1947) is a Spanish classical pianist.
Josep Colom Tracks
Fascinating Rhythm - Improvisation
George Gershwin
Fascinating Rhythm - Improvisation
Fascinating Rhythm - Improvisation
The Man I Love - improvisation
George Gershwin
The Man I Love - improvisation
The Man I Love - improvisation
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
