SandrineAustralian vocalist Sandrine Daniels
Sandrine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca7fa939-e27b-4498-9631-f7ad75794bc9
Sandrine Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandrine Jennifer Daniels (born c. 1979, Blue Mountains), who performs as Sandrine, is an Australian indie pop singer-songwriter and musician. She has released three albums, Trigger (November 2003), Dark Fades into the Light (2008) and Circles (2010). Her debut single, "Trigger" (September 2003) reached No. 28 on the ARIA Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandrine Tracks
Sort by
Sea Of Love
Sandrine
Sea Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sea Of Love
Last played on
Acamar
Sandrine
Acamar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Acamar
Performer
Last played on
Ways Of The Sun (feat. Ia Oberg)
Frankee
Ways Of The Sun (feat. Ia Oberg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ways Of The Sun (feat. Ia Oberg)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Cephei (Locked Groove Remix)
Frankee
Cephei (Locked Groove Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cephei (Locked Groove Remix)
Last played on
Love and Pain
Sandrine
Love and Pain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love and Pain
Last played on
Sandrine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist