De La Tierra is a Latin American metal supergroup formed in late 2012 by Brazilian guitarist Andreas Kisser (of Sepultura), Argentine singer/guitarist Andrés Giménez (of A.N.I.M.A.L.) Argentine Bassist Sr. Flavio (of Los Fabulosos Cadillacs) and Cuban,Colombian, Mexican drummer Alex González (of Maná). Their debut self-titled album was released January 14, 2014 through Roadrunner Records.

