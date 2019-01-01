Living Legends is an American hip hop supergroup consisting of six indie hip hop artists from California. Beginning in the early 1990s, the crew garnered a following by recording, promoting and performing their music independently through Legendary Music.

The crew is considered by LA Weekly to be "one of the biggest success stories of the indie-rap movement, having sold close to 300,000 units of their various solo and group efforts — all by them-damn-selves."