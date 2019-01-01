Living LegendsCalifornia underground hip-hop collective. Formed 1996
Living Legends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca7e5899-0934-4f35-b153-60562b8f9e9d
Living Legends Biography (Wikipedia)
Living Legends is an American hip hop supergroup consisting of six indie hip hop artists from California. Beginning in the early 1990s, the crew garnered a following by recording, promoting and performing their music independently through Legendary Music.
The crew is considered by LA Weekly to be "one of the biggest success stories of the indie-rap movement, having sold close to 300,000 units of their various solo and group efforts — all by them-damn-selves."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Living Legends Tracks
Sort by
Living Legends Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist