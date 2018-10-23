The DearsFormed 1995
The Dears
1995
The Dears Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dears are a Canadian indie rock band from Montreal, Quebec. The band is led by the husband-and-wife duo of singer-guitarist Murray Lightburn and keyboardist Natalia Yanchak.
The Dears Tracks
Lost In The Plot
Lost In The Plot
Lost In The Plot
Second Part - Cambridge Junction 2005
Second Part - Cambridge Junction 2005
Hate Then Love - Cambridge Junction 2005
Hate Then Love - Cambridge Junction 2005
End Of A Hollywood Bedtime Story - Cambridge Junction 2005
End Of A Hollywood Bedtime Story - Cambridge Junction 2005
(Who Are You) Defenders Of The Universe - Cambridge Junction 2005
(Who Are You) Defenders Of The Universe - Cambridge Junction 2005
We Can have It - Cambridge Junction 2005
We Can have It - Cambridge Junction 2005
Never Destroy Us - Cambridge Junction 2005
Never Destroy Us - Cambridge Junction 2005
Primed Together, Falling Apart - Cambridge Junction 2005
Primed Together, Falling Apart - Cambridge Junction 2005
Of Fisticuffs
Of Fisticuffs
Of Fisticuffs
I Used To Pray For The Heavens To Fall
I Used To Pray For The Heavens To Fall
I Used To Pray For The Heavens To Fall
22 Death Of Romance - Cambridge Junction 2005
22 Death Of Romance - Cambridge Junction 2005
Heartless Romance - Cambridge Junction 2005
Heartless Romance - Cambridge Junction 2005
Who Are You: Defenders Of The Universe
Who Are You: Defenders Of The Universe
Who Are You: Defenders Of The Universe
The Death of All Romance
The Death of All Romance
Lost In The Plot - 6Music Session 02/02/2005
Lost In The Plot - 6Music Session 02/02/2005
I Fell Deep - 6Music Session 02/02/2005
I Fell Deep - 6Music Session 02/02/2005
