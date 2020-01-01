Jean-Baptiste de BoussetBorn 1662. Died 3 October 1725
1662
Jean-Baptiste Drouard de Bousset (1662 - 3 October 1725) was a French baroque composer.
He was born in Asnières, of minor nobility, and became maître de musique of the chapelle of the Louvre. He died in Paris.
His son René Drouard de Bousset was a noted organist who also published two series of cantatas on biblical subjects.
