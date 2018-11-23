Mason BatesBorn 23 January 1977
Mason Bates
1977-01-23
Mason Bates Biography (Wikipedia)
Mason W. Bates (born January 23, 1977) is a Grammy-nominated American composer of symphonic music and DJ of electronic dance music. Distinguished by his innovations in orchestration and large-scale form, Bates is best known for his expansion of the orchestra to include electronics. The second-most performed living composer in the United States, he has worked closely with the San Francisco Symphony, as well as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra where he worked as composer-in-residence. In 2015 he was named composer-in-residence of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (their first ever composer-in-residence appointment), and recently had his contract renewed for another two years though 2019-20.
Mason Bates Tracks
Anthology of Fantastic Zoology
Anthology of Fantastic Zoology
Anthology of Fantastic Zoology
A Bao a Qu
A Bao a Qu
A Bao a Qu
Mothership for orchestra and electronics
Mothership for orchestra and electronics
Mothership for orchestra and electronics
Attack Decay Sustain Release
Attack Decay Sustain Release
Attack Decay Sustain Release
Orchestra
Anthology of Fantastic Zoology (iii. Dusk, iv. The Bao A Qu, v. Nymphs, vi. Night, vii. The Gryphon)
Anthology of Fantastic Zoology (iii. Dusk, iv. The Bao A Qu, v. Nymphs, vi. Night, vii. The Gryphon)
Anthology of Fantastic Zoology (iii. Dusk, iv. The Bao A Qu, v. Nymphs, vi. Night, vii. The Gryphon)
Anthology of Fantastic Zoology, Sprite
Anthology of Fantastic Zoology, Sprite
Anthology of Fantastic Zoology, Sprite
The B-Sides: Broom of the System
The B-Sides: Broom of the System
The B-Sides: Broom of the System
Liquid Interface: IV. On The Wannsee
Liquid Interface: IV. On The Wannsee
Liquid Interface: IV. On The Wannsee
Stereo Is King
Stereo Is King
Stereo Is King
Performer
Stereo is King (Wire Tapper edit)
Stereo is King (Wire Tapper edit)
Stereo is King (Wire Tapper edit)
Mothership
Mothership
Mothership
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 20: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
29
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 20: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 19: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
29
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 19: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Mason Bates Links
