SatellitesJohnny Vic. Born 7 January 1973
Satellites
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca7434ca-f4a5-418b-8301-d1bcd4bbded4
Satellites Biography (Wikipedia)
John Garrison (born 1973) is an English musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer. Co-founder of the British alternative rock band Budapest, he recorded and performed with them from 1999 to 2006. After the band split, he launched a career as a solo artist and released two albums Above The Cosmos and Departures. His most recent musical project is called Satellites from which two eponymous albums have been released and a third one is currently being completed. In parallel to his solo career, Garrison is a session bass player for other major label artists in the studio and on the road.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Satellites Tracks
Sort by
A Million Drums
Satellites
A Million Drums
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Million Drums
Last played on
Something Bigger
Satellites
Something Bigger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Bigger
Last played on
Neon Sun
Satellites
Neon Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neon Sun
Bone Trophies
Satellites
Bone Trophies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bone Trophies
Spent Venom
Satellites
Spent Venom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spent Venom
Wasteland
Satellites
Wasteland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wasteland
Ghost Of A Memory
Satellites
Ghost Of A Memory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost Of A Memory
Last played on
Beg Steal & Borrow
Satellites
Beg Steal & Borrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beg Steal & Borrow
Last played on
This Is All
Satellites
This Is All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is All
Last played on
Shorelines
Satellites
Shorelines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shorelines
Last played on
Waiting
Satellites
Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting
Last played on
Floods
Satellites
Floods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Floods
Last played on
Satellites Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist