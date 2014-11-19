John Garrison (born 1973) is an English musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer. Co-founder of the British alternative rock band Budapest, he recorded and performed with them from 1999 to 2006. After the band split, he launched a career as a solo artist and released two albums Above The Cosmos and Departures. His most recent musical project is called Satellites from which two eponymous albums have been released and a third one is currently being completed. In parallel to his solo career, Garrison is a session bass player for other major label artists in the studio and on the road.