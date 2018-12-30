Buddy Greene
Buddy Greene (born October 30, 1953) is an American singer, songwriter, guitar player and harmonica player. Most of his recordings consist of gospel music with a distinctly Southern gospel flavor. Much of his music is influenced by country music and bluegrass music. Greene grew up in Macon, Georgia. He has written the music for many songs and also co-wrote the Christmas song "Mary, Did You Know?" with Mark Lowry; Greene also wrote "Recovering Pharisee" recorded by Del McCoury, and "He Is" recorded by Ashley Cleveland. He is considered a harmonica legend by many, and once played a classical harmonica medley at Carnegie Hall.
Divine Love
Buddy Greene
Divine Love
Divine Love
Blue Creek
Buddy Greene
Blue Creek
Blue Creek
Brand New Day
Buddy Greene
Brand New Day
Brand New Day
Southern Skies
Buddy Greene
Southern Skies
Southern Skies
Mary Did You Know
Mark Lowry
Mary Did You Know
Mary Did You Know
Mary, Did You Know?
Hayley Westenra
Mary, Did You Know?
Mary, Did You Know?
