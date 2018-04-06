Mark Foster, known as MRK1 (formerly Mark One), is a dubstep, grime and bass music producer, originally from Manchester, England. He is known especially for his work as part of the Virus Syndicate, including MCs Goldfinger and Nika D, which he produces and provides instrumental tracks for, and his fusion of both genres.

He originally produced Drum and Bass, then Dubstep and Grime. More recently he has branched off into other types of bass music.

Along with the likes of Skream, Benga, Hatcha and Plastician he was one of the first producers to pioneer the Dubstep sound and was responsible for some of its earliest releases.

MRK1 has a large back catalogue of music spanning over ten years, as he has over 50 releases on labels such as Sony, Tempa, Soulja, Vehicle, Rephlex, Polydor, Wall of Sound, Texture, Tectonic, Earwax, Contagious, Play Me, Dim Mak, Terra Rhythm, Ministry of Sound, and Defected.

In 2004 MRK1, Plastician and Slaughter Mob released an album called "Grime" on Aphex Twins label Rephlex Records. This was one of the key releases that propelled the dubstep/grime sound into media for the first time. Dubbed as one of the pinnacle moments in dubstep history, this album went on to spread the sound across the world to markets who had never previously heard the name dubstep.