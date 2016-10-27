StarkillFormed 2012
Starkill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca721310-3fd4-4242-8195-e7ff8165e445
Starkill Biography (Wikipedia)
Starkill is an American melodic death metal band from Chicago, Illinois; The members met and began writing materials in 2008, eventually signing to Century Media Records on 14 December 2012 and releasing "Fires of Life" on 16 May 2013.
The band has incorporated many different musical styles, leading critics and fans to label them as melodic death metal, power metal, thrash metal, and symphonic black metal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Starkill Tracks
Sort by
Sword, Spear, Blood, Fire
Starkill
Sword, Spear, Blood, Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dgb4x.jpglink
Sword, Spear, Blood, Fire
Last played on
Back to artist