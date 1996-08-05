Kathleen KuhlmannMezzo-soprano. Born 7 December 1950
Kathleen Kuhlmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-12-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca71d5fd-9625-4729-94e9-4a495a7640f4
Kathleen Kuhlmann Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ech5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-05T10:18:48
5
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep9xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-11T10:18:48
11
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist