Stevan HristićBorn 19 June 1885. Died 21 August 1958
Stevan Hristić
Stevan Hristić Biography (Wikipedia)
Stevan Hristić (Serbian Cyrillic: Стеван Христић; 19 June 1885 – 21 August 1958) was Serbian composer, conductor, pedagogue, and music writer. A prominent representative of the late romanticist style in Serbian music of the first half of the 20th century.
Vaskrsenje (The Resurrection) - Oratorio
Vaskrsenje (The Resurrection) - Oratorio
Vaskrsenje (The Resurrection) - Oratorio
