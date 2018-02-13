Bobby MarchanBorn 30 April 1930. Died 5 December 1999
Bobby Marchan
1930-04-30
Bobby Marchan Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Marchan (born Oscar James Gibson, April 30, 1930 – December 5, 1999) was an American rhythm and blues singer, songwriter, recording artist, bandleader, MC, and female impersonator.
Bobby Marchan Tracks
THERE'S SOMETHING ON YOUR MIND (Part 2)
Rockin' Behind The Iron Curtain
Rockin' Behind The Iron Curtain
Get Down With It
Get Down With It
What You Don't Know Don't Hurt You
What You Don't Know Don't Hurt You
What Can I Do
What Can I Do
Booty Green
Booty Green
Funny Style
Funny Style
I've Got a Thing Going On
I've Got a Thing Going On
I Gotta Sit Down and Cry
I Gotta Sit Down and Cry
Meet Me In Church
Meet Me In Church
Help Yourself
Help Yourself
Wee Bit Just a Little Bit
Wee Bit Just a Little Bit
Shake Your Tambourine
Shake Your Tambourine
Ain't No Reason For Girls
Ain't No Reason For Girls
Hooked
Hooked
You Can't Stop Her
You Can't Stop Her
