Mike BaroneBorn 27 December 1936
Mike Barone
1936-12-27
Mike Barone Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Barone is an American jazz trombonist and big band leader. His Mike Barone Big Band became one of the best known West Coast big bands, from early days playing at Donte's in North Hollywood in the late sixties. Barone's brother, Gary Barone, is a trumpeter.
Mike Barone Tracks
We'll Be Together Again
Mike Barone
We'll Be Together Again
