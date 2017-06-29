Sarah SleanBorn 21 June 1977
Sarah Slean
1977-06-21
Sarah Slean Biography
Sarah Hope Slean (born June 21, 1977) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, musician, poet, visual artist and occasional actress. She has released eleven albums to date (including EPs and live albums).
A Thousand Butterflies
Sarah Slean
A Thousand Butterflies
A Thousand Butterflies
Holy Ground
Sarah Slean
Holy Ground
Holy Ground
