The Kennedys are an American folk-rock band, consisting of husband and wife Pete and Maura Kennedy. They are recognized for their harmonies and instrumental prowess, blending elements of country music, bluegrass, Western swing and janglepop.
West
West
Angel Fire
Winter
I'll Come Over (Live In session)
Wild Honey
The Fire & The Rose
Big Star Song
Sigh
I'll Come Over
The Coo Coo
Half a Million Miles
Marina Dream
Cardle To A Boat
Rhyme And Reason
Happy Again
Just Like Henry David
