The Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra
The Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca660f3b-b802-4883-b2a0-f4ec68cbd3e6
Tracks
Sort by
Das grosse spiel
The Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra
Das grosse spiel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv9.jpglink
Das grosse spiel
Last played on
Anx
Mariam Rezai, Members of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & The Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra
Anx
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anx
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2015: Tectonics 2015: Opening Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emjrzc
City Halls
2015-05-01T09:38:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hrxv1.jpg
1
May
2015
Tectonics 2015: Tectonics 2015: Opening Concert
21:30
City Halls
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist