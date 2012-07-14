Ola & The JanglersFormed 1962
Ola & The Janglers
1962
Ola & The Janglers Biography
Ola & the Janglers were a garage rock and beat group, founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 1962. Its lead member was Ola Håkansson.
Among the hits they scored in their native country are "No, No, No" (1965), "Love Was on Your Mind", "Poetry in Motion", "Alex Is the Man" (1966), "I'm Thinking Of You" (1965), "Strolling Along", and "Runaway" (1968). The group's 1969 hit "Let's Dance", a cover of the Chris Montez song, reached #92 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Ola & the Janglers recorded many singles only for Italy: Questo è un addio, Le mele verdi (for Adriano Celentano's label Clan Celentano), Bella Albarosa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ola & The Janglers Tracks
Don't Turn Your Back
Ola & The Janglers
Don't Turn Your Back
Don't Turn Your Back
Need To Sing
Ola & The Janglers
Need To Sing
Need To Sing
I Can Wait
Ola & The Janglers
I Can Wait
I Can Wait
Ola & The Janglers Links
