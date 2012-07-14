Ola & the Janglers were a garage rock and beat group, founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 1962. Its lead member was Ola Håkansson.

Among the hits they scored in their native country are "No, No, No" (1965), "Love Was on Your Mind", "Poetry in Motion", "Alex Is the Man" (1966), "I'm Thinking Of You" (1965), "Strolling Along", and "Runaway" (1968). The group's 1969 hit "Let's Dance", a cover of the Chris Montez song, reached #92 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ola & the Janglers recorded many singles only for Italy: Questo è un addio, Le mele verdi (for Adriano Celentano's label Clan Celentano), Bella Albarosa.