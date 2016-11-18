Menace, GBH, Penetration, Chelsea, Slaughter And The Dogs, The Restarts, 1919, Screaming Dead, Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons, Eastfield, SPUNK VOLCANO AND THE ERUPTIONS, XSLF, WitchDoktors, East Town Pirates, Vulpynes, Mick O'Toole, Weekend Recovery, The Feckin Ejits, Big Boy Tomato, surgery without research, Petty Phase, Rage DC, Sarah Pink, Stone Heroes, diablofurs, FANZINES, Wyrd Sisters, SHAM 69 (Pursey, Parsons, Treganna and Guy), The Defects (Belfast), Ed Banger & the nosebleeds, Scandal (streetpunk), R.E.D. (Religion Equals Decay), Dirty Ugly Punk Monkeys, Nuffin and G.Y.B (Surrey)

The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK